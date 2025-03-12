Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

OGDCL revives Rajian-11 heavy oil well, restores production to 1,000 BPD

Production resumes after four-year suspension due to formation challenges

By News Desk

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully revived production at Rajian-11, a heavy oil well, through the installation of an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP). 

The company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday that this initiative aligns with OGDCL’s broader strategy to enhance production using advanced artificial lift techniques.

Extending to 3,774 meters, Rajian-11 had remained suspended since 2020 due to formation challenges. The company successfully completed the well with an ESP in Tobra, Jutana, and Sakesar formations, restoring production to 1,000 barrels per day (BPD) of oil.

Rajian Oil Field, located in District Chakwal, is fully owned and operated by OGDCL under Gujar Khan E.L. Discovered in August 1994, the field has remained a key asset in the company’s portfolio.

This achievement underscores OGDCL’s commitment to maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency, reinforcing its position as a leader in Pakistan’s energy sector.

News Desk
News Desk

