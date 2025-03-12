Pakistan, Denmark discuss $2 billion investment in maritime sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry held a high-level meeting with the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Jacob Linulf, to review the progress of Danish investment in Pakistan’s maritime sector and explore avenues for further collaboration.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the implementation of the $2 billion investment plan under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between Pakistan and Denmark, said a press release on Wednesday.

The investment aims to modernize Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure, enhance port efficiency, and promote sustainable practices in the shipping and logistics sector.

The minister emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, highlighting how Danish expertise in maritime technology can contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and global trade competitiveness.

The discussion also covered potential future investments in green shipping, renewable energy solutions for ports, and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime workforce. Both dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

Beyond economic cooperation, the meeting also focused on strengthening cultural ties and promoting tourism between Pakistan and Denmark. Both sides acknowledged the rich cultural heritage of their nations and discussed ways to enhance people-to-people exchanges.

They highlighted the breathtaking landscapes and historical sites of both countries, including Pakistan’s scenic northern areas, ancient Indus Valley Civilization landmarks, and Denmark’s picturesque castles and Viking heritage.

Ambassador Jacob Linulf expressed Denmark’s strong interest in expanding its footprint in Pakistan’s maritime sector and reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting sustainable and innovative solutions.

Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry welcomed this interest and assured full cooperation in facilitating Danish investors.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to accelerate the implementation of the MoU and explore further opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and cultural exchange, strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Denmark.