PM sets March 20 deadline for full e-office adoption across ministries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all ministries and divisions to achieve full e-office adoption by March 20, 2025, ensuring that inter-ministerial correspondence and communication with state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and regulatory bodies are conducted digitally.

The directive was issued during a cabinet meeting where the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) presented an update on e-office implementation. The report revealed significant progress among federal divisions, with 23 out of 43 divisions already achieving 100% e-office usage by January 2025.

The Ministry of Water Resources made the most progress, increasing from 16.8% in December 2024 to full adoption in January 2025. However, the Revenue Division saw a decline, dropping from 97.5% to 83% over the same period. Meanwhile, the Defence Production Division increased from 26.9% to 40.2% usage.

The cabinet was informed that 21 ministries were fully using e-office for inter-ministerial communication, while six divisions had over 90% compliance and six others exceeded 70% usage. The Water Resources and Defence Production divisions lagged behind, with 20% and 12% adoption, respectively.

The prime minister commended ministries that had fully implemented e-office but expressed concern over those falling behind. He instructed the Minister for Establishment to extend e-office connectivity to autonomous bodies and attached departments.

Cabinet members emphasised that digitalisation should serve to improve efficiency rather than being a standalone objective. Concerns were also raised over Pakistan’s foreign missions struggling with online services and digitised documents, particularly for visa applicants and overseas Pakistanis.

In response, the prime minister directed the IT Ministry to assist the Foreign Ministry in modernising digital services at embassies.

Following deliberations, the cabinet approved key decisions, including mandatory e-office adoption across all ministries, divisions, SOEs, and regulatory authorities. The IT Ministry will also ensure support for foreign missions in digitising their services.

Chambers of commerce to be consulted for policy reforms

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed ministries to engage with chambers of commerce to formulate policy measures aligned with business sector recommendations, reaffirming his commitment to economic revival.

Speaking to representatives of various chambers of commerce, the prime minister stressed that economic stability marks only the beginning of Pakistan’s development path. He acknowledged the business community’s role in strengthening the economy and assured that their concerns would remain a top priority.

Sharif credited recent digitisation initiatives, particularly within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), for streamlining business operations. He cited the faceless clearance system, which has significantly reduced container clearance times at ports, as an example of government-led efficiency improvements.

The business leaders commended the prime minister for his proactive approach, noting that for the first time, the government is actively engaging with the private sector in policy consultations, including budget discussions. They expressed optimism about ongoing economic reforms and their potential to enhance business growth.

The prime minister reiterated that the government would continue to support businesses, recognising their role in driving trade and industry, particularly during economic challenges. He urged business leaders to submit proposals for further reforms aimed at boosting revenue and enhancing economic stability.