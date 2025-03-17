Ministry of Finance denies reports on FinMin’s statement about salary and pension revisions

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has issued a formal clarification in response to recent media reports suggesting that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had hinted that salaries and pensions for government employees would not be increased in the upcoming fiscal year. The clarification, issued on Monday, refutes these claims, stating that the finance minister did not make such a statement.

The confusion arose following a written response from Aurangzeb to a question posed in the National Assembly (NA). Media outlets reported that the finance minister had suggested there would be no increases in government employee compensation in the 2025-26 budget. However, the Finance Division categorically denied these reports, asserting that they were not based on facts.

“The finance minister did not make any such announcement or statement,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. “The news reports attributing this statement to him are not accurate.”

The statement further clarified that during his address to the National Assembly, Aurangzeb did not mention any plans to revise the pay scales or salaries of government employees. Instead, the ministry confirmed that, in response to a question raised by a Member of the Assembly, it had provided a written explanation stating that the revision of pay scales, salaries, and allowances for federal government employees for the upcoming fiscal year is not under current consideration.

The clarification comes at a time when concerns about government employee salaries and pensions are a significant topic of public discussion, particularly in light of inflationary pressures and economic challenges. As the government prepares to present its budget for the financial year 2025-26, any mention of adjustments to employee compensation is closely watched.

The Ministry of Finance’s statement aims to dispel confusion and reassure the public that no official decisions regarding pay revisions have been made. With the government set to finalize the upcoming budget, it remains to be seen whether any further announcements regarding government employee benefits will be made in the coming weeks.