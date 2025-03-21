Sign inSubscribe
Federal cabinet approves significant salary hike for ministers

Salary for federal ministers and advisers jumps to Rs. 519,000 in 159% increase

ISLAMABAD: Sources confirmed on Thursday that the federal cabinet has approved a substantial salary increase for federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers. The salary adjustment was made possible through a recent amendment to the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State (Allowances and Salaries) Act, 1975.

As a result of the amendment, the new salary for federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers is now set at Rs. 519,000 per month. This represents a significant jump from the previous salaries of Rs. 200,000 for federal ministers and Rs. 180,000 for ministers of state.

The change marks a 159% increase for federal ministers, while ministers of state and advisers will see an even higher raise, with their salaries increasing by up to 188%. The revised salary structure is effective immediately.

Earlier in January, the Finance Committee had approved a similar salary increase for members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and senators, bringing their monthly pay to Rs. 519,000, which will take effect from January 1, 2025.

However, it has been reported that the salaries of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly remain unchanged. The Finance Committee does not have the authority to revise their pay, and they will continue to receive Rs. 218,000 per month, according to the Speaker’s Office.

In addition, a proposal was submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recommending that lawmakers’ salaries and benefits be aligned with those of federal secretaries. The National Assembly’s Finance Committee approved the proposal, which was then forwarded to the Prime Minister by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. This recommendation paved the way for the new salary structure for MNAs and senators.

