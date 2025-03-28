Sign inSubscribe
KP cabinet approves Rs33 billion supplementary budget for high-priority projects

Additional funds allocated for earthquake recovery, technical training programs, and environmental reserves

By News Desk

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved an additional Rs33 billion in supplementary budget grants, increasing sectoral allocations for the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2024-25. The funds are aimed at accelerating high-priority projects and ensuring the timely completion of key initiatives.

During its 29th meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the cabinet also approved a supplementary grant of Rs1.73 billion to support the completion of 760 earthquake-affected school units in the province. The October 2005 earthquake had devastated infrastructure in Hazara and Malakand divisions, damaging approximately 3,700 educational institutions.

In addition, the cabinet approved the expansion of the ‘Ehsaas Hunar Program’ with a grant of Rs3.05 billion. The program will provide interest-free loans to youth with technical and vocational skills, enabling them to pursue self-employment opportunities.

The cabinet also approved the designation of Gallies in Abbottabad and Bashkar Garam Chashma in Chitral as Biosphere Reserves, following their inclusion in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves by UNESCO in June 2023. This move is part of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program, which aims to restore degraded lands, protect wildlife, and expand Pakistan’s biosphere.

Further, the cabinet approved revisions to the West Pakistan Notaries Rules, 1965, increasing the fees for notary appointments, renewals, and area extensions. The revised fees range from Rs2,000 to Rs20,000, a significant increase from the original amounts set in 1965.

A Rs14.5 million Development Support Grant was also approved for FATA University, which has been operational since 2016 and currently enrolls around 1,100 students, primarily from remote areas.

Additionally, Rs500 million was approved for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Deserving Artists Endowment Fund to support the province’s artistic community.

