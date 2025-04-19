Govt authorises Rs664.621 billion for development projects under PSDP in nine months 

The federal government has authorised the utilisation of development funds amounting to Rs 664.621 billion, out of a total allocation of Rs 1,100 billion, for various ongoing and new social sector development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the first nine months (July-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Rs 399.372 billion has been spent on development projects during the corresponding period.

The data further shows that Rs 169.639 billion, out of an allocated amount of Rs 255.854 billion, has been disbursed to corporations including the National Highway Authority (NHA), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

For the Aviation Division, funds amounting to Rs 2.206 billion have been disbursed, and Rs 405.30 million has been allocated for the Board of Investment.

Similarly, the government authorised Rs 48.640 billion to the Cabinet Division, Rs 2.904 billion to the Ministry of Climate Change, Rs 771.86 million to the Commerce Division, and Rs 254.80 million to the Ministry of Communications (other than NHA).

Additional funds have been allocated to various ministries and divisions, including Rs 3.231 billion to the Defence Division, Rs 2.076 billion to the Defence Production Division, Rs 322.35 million for the Establishment Division, Rs 12.450 billion to the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, and Rs 2.129 billion to the Finance Division.

Furthermore, Rs 156.598 billion has been allocated to Provinces and Special Areas, Rs 41.669 billion to the Higher Education Commission, and Rs 4.109 billion to the Housing and Works Division.

Other key allocations include Rs 62.40 million to the Human Rights Division, Rs 1.494 billion to the Industries and Production Division, Rs 2.205 billion to the Information and Broadcasting Division, and Rs 8.375 billion to the Information Technology and Telecom Division.

Additional allocations include Rs 1.207 billion to the Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Rs 5.232 billion to the Interior Division, Rs 558 million to the Law and Justice Division, Rs 1.560 million to the Maritime Affairs Division, and Rs 59.33 million to the Narcotics Division.

Moreover, Rs 8.374 billion has been allocated to the National Food Security and Research Division, Rs 14.850 billion to the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, and Rs 355.25 million to the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Other allocations include Rs 153.80 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs 1.950 billion to the Petroleum Division, Rs 7.492 billion to the Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Division, Rs 21 billion to the Railway Division, and Rs 175 million to the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

Finally, Rs 5.817 billion has been allocated to the Revenue Division, Rs 3.989 billion to the Science and Technological Research Division, Rs 313.85 million to the Special Investment Facilitation Council Division, Rs 414.42 million to the States and Frontier Regions Division, and Rs 101.758 billion to the Water Resources Division.