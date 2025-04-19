Shehbaz invites global investors to Pakistan’s minerals sector amid improving economic indicators

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited investors from 60 countries to invest in Pakistan’s mines and minerals sector, assuring them of a business-friendly environment and full government support.

Addressing a health engineering and minerals ceremony held in Lahore, the premier said, “We will provide a business-friendly environment to foreign investors.” He underscored Pakistan’s improving economic trajectory, citing strengthening relations with global partners such as China, the United States, and countries across Africa and Europe.

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential in information technology and artificial intelligence, Shehbaz noted the country’s demographic strength. “Pakistan is on the path to economic growth and stability. Our young population is rapidly equipping itself with modern skills,” he said.

The prime minister pointed to encouraging macroeconomic signals, stating that inflation had dropped from 38 percent to single digits and the central bank’s policy rate had fallen from 22.5 percent to 12 percent. “This has created space for investment and growth,” he added.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of international participation in the event, calling it a testament to Pakistan’s strong diplomatic and economic relations. Shehbaz congratulated the Ministry of Commerce and other stakeholders on organizing the exhibition.

Appreciating the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he acknowledged the natural wealth in provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The exhibition featured a diverse display of agricultural machinery, pharmaceuticals, and precious stones.

The prime minister concluded by emphasizing the importance of innovation, research, and development as critical drivers of the country’s economic future.