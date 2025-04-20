PIA’s first direct flight for Baku departs from Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially launched direct flight operations from Lahore to Baku, a move that marks a strategic step in expanding its international route network and strengthening Pakistan’s economic and diplomatic ties with Central Asia.

The inaugural flight, PK-159, departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport at 11:50 AM on Sunday, carrying over 170 passengers. A special ceremony was held to commemorate the launch, attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Asif, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Defence Secretary Major General Amir Ashfaq Kayani, PIA CEO Amir Hayat, and senior officials from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

Addressing the ceremony, Khawaja Asif emphasized that the new route would enhance regional connectivity and “open new avenues for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange” between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Ambassador Farhadov echoed these sentiments, noting that the direct air link would further strengthen bilateral cooperation and people-to-people relations.

According to PIA officials, the airline will operate weekly flights on the Lahore-Baku route, with frequency adjustments based on passenger demand. This launch aligns with the national carrier’s broader strategy to revive its international presence by tapping into growing demand for travel within Central and West Asia.

The initiative comes amid increasing diplomatic and commercial engagement between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. With Baku emerging as a popular tourist and business destination, the direct connectivity is expected to facilitate greater travel, investment, and trade flows between the two countries.

Lahore Airport Manager Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed provided a briefing on recent development projects at the airport, while passengers of the inaugural flight were presented with commemorative gifts.

PIA’s expansion into Baku is seen as part of a larger effort to position Pakistan as a regional hub for air travel, leveraging geographic proximity to major Asian and Eurasian markets.