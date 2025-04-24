Adobe integrates OpenAI and Google AI models into Firefly app

Adobe announced on Thursday that it is integrating image-generation artificial intelligence models from OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google into its Firefly app, while also expanding the app to mobile devices.

Firefly, which was launched in 2023, has been Adobe’s own AI-powered service designed to generate images and video clips. It has attracted a significant user base by offering legal protection, assuring customers that they won’t face legal liability for using the images and video created by the models.

However, last year, Adobe opened the door to offering third-party AI models to its users. On Thursday, the company revealed that Firefly users would now be able to generate images using OpenAI’s GPT image generation, Google’s Imagen 3, Google Veo 2, and Flux 1.1 Pro, alongside a new version of its proprietary Firefly image model.

Adobe also announced plans to include models from partners such as fal.ai, Luma, and Runway in the coming months.

Ely Greenfield, Adobe’s chief technology officer for digital media, explained that while many customers will continue to use Firefly due to its commercial safety, others are interested in experimenting with third-party models for different parts of their workflow, particularly in ideation. “We’re making that choice available to them,” Greenfield said in an interview on Monday.

Users will be able to seamlessly integrate content created with third-party models into Adobe’s other popular software, such as Photoshop, with just a few taps or clicks. Payments for third-party models will be made using the same credit system that Adobe’s customers use for its own AI models, though the company did not disclose how revenue would be shared with third-party providers.