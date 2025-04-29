OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with personalized shopping recommendations

OpenAI on Monday announced a significant update to ChatGPT’s web search capabilities, aimed at enhancing online shopping by offering personalized product recommendations complete with images, reviews, and direct purchase links.

The new feature will be integrated into OpenAI’s default AI model, GPT-4o, and will be available globally to all ChatGPT users—including those on Pro, Plus, and Free tiers—as well as users who access the platform without logging in.

OpenAI stated that ChatGPT users will now receive tailored product suggestions across categories such as fashion, beauty, home goods, and electronics when they submit specific queries. Importantly, the shopping results will not include advertisements, and the company clarified that it will not receive any commissions from purchases made through the platform.

The product recommendations will be independently determined using structured metadata from third-party sources, including pricing information, product descriptions, and user reviews.

OpenAI’s search tool has seen rapid adoption since its launch last year. According to the company, ChatGPT handled over 1 billion web searches in the past week, making it one of the platform’s most popular features.

This move signals OpenAI’s broader ambition to challenge Alphabet’s Google, whose dominance in search has long been driven by an advertising-heavy business model. OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a user-focused alternative by eliminating ads and prioritizing unbiased results.

In February, OpenAI reported that ChatGPT had surpassed 400 million weekly active users, underscoring its growing role in reshaping digital search and user engagement.