Sign inSubscribe
Tech

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with personalized shopping recommendations

The new feature will be part of GPT-4o and available to all ChatGPT users worldwide, including those not logged in

By Monitoring Desk

OpenAI on Monday announced a significant update to ChatGPT’s web search capabilities, aimed at enhancing online shopping by offering personalized product recommendations complete with images, reviews, and direct purchase links.

The new feature will be integrated into OpenAI’s default AI model, GPT-4o, and will be available globally to all ChatGPT users—including those on Pro, Plus, and Free tiers—as well as users who access the platform without logging in.

OpenAI stated that ChatGPT users will now receive tailored product suggestions across categories such as fashion, beauty, home goods, and electronics when they submit specific queries. Importantly, the shopping results will not include advertisements, and the company clarified that it will not receive any commissions from purchases made through the platform.

The product recommendations will be independently determined using structured metadata from third-party sources, including pricing information, product descriptions, and user reviews.

OpenAI’s search tool has seen rapid adoption since its launch last year. According to the company, ChatGPT handled over 1 billion web searches in the past week, making it one of the platform’s most popular features.

This move signals OpenAI’s broader ambition to challenge Alphabet’s Google, whose dominance in search has long been driven by an advertising-heavy business model. OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a user-focused alternative by eliminating ads and prioritizing unbiased results.

In February, OpenAI reported that ChatGPT had surpassed 400 million weekly active users, underscoring its growing role in reshaping digital search and user engagement.

Previous article
IMF board to review Pakistan’s $7bn bailout, discuss $1.3bn climate resilience loan on May 9
Next article
Alibaba launches Qwen 3 AI model with hybrid reasoning
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

LG Group boosts investment in Indonesia’s battery cell factory by $1.7...

The commitment from LG remains big, a concrete example is that they will invest in the development of this JV, says Indonesia’s Investment Minister

Amazon launches 27 satellites to expand broadband access, rivaling SpaceX

BYD to build 10,000-vehicle capacity factory in Cambodia

World Bank approves additional $108 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s roads and tourism projects

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.