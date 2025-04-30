Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Logitech plans to reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturing

ogitech will move production to Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico, where it works with contract manufacturers

By Monitoring Desk

Logitech International said it will reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing to mitigate the impact of new U.S. import tariffs by shifting production of computer mice and other peripherals to alternative locations.

The company, which manufactures all of its products outside the United States despite the country accounting for 35% of its sales, plans to lower the share of China-made goods shipped to the U.S. from 40% to 10%. Logitech will move production to Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico, where it works with contract manufacturers.

Chief Executive Hanneke Faber said the company would actively manage trade-related challenges. “We are going to play offence while exercising strong cost discipline and acting with agility,” she told analysts following the release of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Logitech has been affected by Washington’s decision to impose a 145% import duty on certain Chinese goods. To offset the impact, the company has raised U.S. prices by about 10% and announced cost-cutting measures, including hiring delays and reduced spending on travel and other expenses.

Faber said the company’s diversified manufacturing footprint enables rapid adjustments. “While I won’t say it’s easy to shift volume, our team is doing a fantastic job at shifting volume fast to mitigate tariff impacts,” she said.

Logitech reported a 16% drop in non-GAAP operating profit to $133 million for the quarter ended March, missing analysts’ expectations of $134 million. Quarterly sales were flat at $1.01 billion, falling short of the $1.03 billion consensus estimate compiled by Visible Alpha.

Despite the earnings miss, Bank Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth expressed confidence in Logitech’s strategy. The company’s stock was up 1.5% in early trading on the Swiss exchange.

Previous article
Intel announces customers to build test chips for upcoming process
Next article
Toyota to develop platform for Waymo’s autonomous vehicle fleet
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.