OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs. 37.80 per cylinder

ISLAMABAD:The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced the price determination of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in line with the federal government’s policy guidelines, effective from May 1, 2025.

The revised prices reflect a decrease in both producer and consumer rates for the coming month.

The notified LPG producer prices for May 2025 will be Rs. 203,861.82 per ton, translating to Rs. 2,405.57 per 11.8 kg cylinder. This marks a decrease of Rs. 3,203.32 per ton, or Rs. 37.80 per cylinder, compared to the April 2025 rates.

For consumers, the LPG price has been set at Rs. 245,161.82 per ton, or Rs. 2,892.91 per 11.8 kg cylinder. This is a reduction of Rs. 3,203.32 per ton, or Rs. 37.80 per cylinder, from the previous month.

According to OGRA, the LPG producer prices are linked to the Saudi Aramco-CP and the exchange rate of the US dollar. In comparison to the previous month, the Saudi Aramco-CP price has decreased by 1.8%, while the exchange rate of the US dollar has increased by 0.22%. These fluctuations resulted in a reduction of Rs. 37.80 per cylinder (a 1.28% decrease) in LPG consumer prices. The price per kilogram for consumers decreased by Rs. 3.20.