TRG Pakistan reports Rs4 billion profit after tax for FY2024-25

Earnings surge from share of profit in TRGIL; EPS climbs to Rs7.36

By Monitoring Desk

TRG Pakistan Limited (PSX: TRG) posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs4 billion for the first nine months of the financial year 2024-25, a significant turnaround from the Rs16.73 billion loss incurred during the same period last year.

The company’s financial recovery was driven by a Rs5.26 billion share of profit from its equity-accounted investee, The Resource Group International Limited (TRGIL), which played a central role in reversing the previous year’s losses.

In addition, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs7.36 in the current period, compared to a loss per share of Rs30.67 in the same period last year, marking a strong improvement.

TRG Pakistan, incorporated in 2002, is a publicly listed company that has obtained a license from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to operate as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). It primarily focuses on investments in technology, medical insurance, and IT-enabled services, particularly through its associate, TRGIL.

In another development, TRG Pakistan’s associate, TRGIL, received a significant milestone as IBEX Limited, a US-based technology company, repurchased approximately 3.56 million shares from TRGIL for $70 million in November 2024.

Despite the positive performance in the first three quarters, TRG Pakistan faced challenges in the previous financial year, having reported a loss of Rs30.8 billion for FY2024.

TRG Pakistan’s improved performance comes at a time when it continues to focus on its investments and partnerships, especially in the technology sector, which has shown promise for growth.

