Sign inSubscribe
Healthcare

Breaking barriers: Once paralysed, Dr Saira completes $6 million raise for health tech company MedIQ

Founded in 2020 in Pakistan, MedIQ is now eyeing AI-powered patient care across the GCC countries

By Taimoor Hassan

In 2019, Dr. Saira found herself lying motionless in a hospital bed, paralysed from a near-fatal car accident that resulted in the death of the driver. A public health expert with a PhD in health economics and a career that spanned the World Bank and Punjab’s Health Care Commission, she had always been on the policy side of healthcare. But now, she was the patient and for the next year, she would remain one.

“I didn’t need to be in a hospital that long,” she reflects. “I needed rehabilitation, monitoring, and continuity of care, not just a bed. If systems were connected digitally, that could be achieved.”

That realisation sparked the idea for MedIQ, a healthcare startup that combines digital infrastructure, AI, and on-ground services to enable integrated patient care across the full spectrum of healthcare providers. Today the company announced raising $6 million from Rasmal Ventures in Qatar and Joa Capital in Saudi Arabia, with follow-on investment from existing backers. 

Founded in Pakistan in 2020, MedIQ expanded to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, building momentum in healthcare across the region. 

The MedIQ vision

To understand MedIQ’s vision, it’s crucial to understand Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure. Pakistan’s healthcare system is chronically underfunded, deeply fragmented, and heavily skewed toward urban centers. With less than 1 doctor per 1,000 people, a patchy referral system, and underdeveloped digital health infrastructure, continuity of care is rare. Out-of-pocket spending remains high, especially for outpatient services, which make up a significant burden for middle-income households.

Public hospitals are overcrowded; private care is expensive and inconsistent. Digital health records are virtually non-existent at scale, and interoperability is unheard of. In rural areas, patients often travel long distances just for basic consultations and there’s little data continuity across providers.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Previous article
TRG Pakistan reports Rs4 billion profit after tax for FY2024-25
Next article
Sharif warns of regional fallout, seeks U.S. backing amid India-Pakistan tensions over Pahalgam
Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.