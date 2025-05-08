Oil industry ensures uninterrupted supply amid tensions with India

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has assured the government of continued fuel supply during the ongoing period of heightened tension with India.

Officials from the oil sector confirmed that Pakistan’s current fuel reserves are sufficient, with diesel stocks available for 35 days, petrol for 25 days, and furnace oil for 152 days.

In addition, the country has enough jet fuel to meet the operational needs of the Pakistan Air Force amid the ongoing security situation.

The OCAC expressed its support in a letter to the Director General of the Petroleum Division, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of the oil sector.

The letter noted that the oil and gas sector is facing immense pressure due to the current security environment and potential risks to the energy infrastructure. OCAC assured the government that its teams are ready to provide round-the-clock support and are fully prepared to deploy their resources as needed to safeguard the oil supply chain.

OCAC reiterated its alignment with the Ministry of Petroleum’s directives and offered its services for any special tasks or consultations that may be required. The industry expressed its willingness to collaborate closely with the government during this critical period.