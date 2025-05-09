Petroleum minister vows to back local oil and gas firms, highlights push to cut imports

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday reaffirmed the government’s resolve to foster a pro-business climate in the energy sector, while recognizing the key role of the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association (PPEPCA) in national development.

Speaking during a meeting with a PPEPCA delegation headed by Chairman Taha Ali Temini, who also serves as Country Manager of KUFPEC, the minister stressed the importance of oil and gas exploration in strengthening the national economy. He noted that reducing dependence on energy imports remained a top government priority.

The delegation highlighted the petroleum industry’s substantial contributions to energy security and government revenues, while also raising various operational challenges affecting exploration and production activities.

Minister Malik assured the representatives of government support in resolving bottlenecks, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to ensure the long-term growth of Pakistan’s petroleum sector.

PPEPCA members welcomed the minister’s assurances and expressed confidence in ongoing government efforts to attract investment, stimulate exploration, and spur economic development.

The meeting concluded with a joint pledge to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to promote sustainable energy practices in Pakistan.

Prominent industry leaders present included Andrzej Kaczorowski, Managing Director of the Polish Oil and Gas Company; Faheem Haider, MD of Mari Energies; Zaheer Alam, President of United Energy Pakistan; Kamran Ahmed, CEO of Orient Petroleum Inc., and Kamran Ajmal Mian, CEO of Prime Pakistan, among others.