Atlas Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs20,000

Atlas Honda has informed its dealers through a notification that it will be increasing prices of its motorbikes by up to Rs20,000 from July 1 due to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee.
According to the notification the highest price increase of Rs20,000 will be for its top of the line variant CB-150F, that will sell for Rs239,500 from July1. The CB-150F variant is primarily used by the country’s police force.
Similarly prices for CD-70 and CG-125 will also be increased by Rs1,400 and Rs2,400 respectively. The new price for CD-70 stands at Rs76,900 whereas CG-125 now costs Rs152,900.
Price of CG-125’s self-start version has also been increased by by Rs3,000 to Rs152,900.
Similarly, Road Prince in a circular to its dealers notified that it will be increasing prices for its RP-70CC, RP-100CC, RP-110CC, RP-125CC variants by Rs500 from July 1.
Moreover, Yamaha Motors also notified its dealers of a price increase of up to Rs6,000 for its motorbikes.
Low prices of cd 70 actually cost between Rs. 55,000 or 65,000
Pls make products cost effective, customer friendly and pocket price for better & better results and response from market
Gareeb Admi ka bhi socho Ameer logo , ab to Installment pr bhi bike lena mushkil ho gai he . 10 saal se bike lena chahta hun pr cycle pr hi guzara ho raha he. Ab to Na mumkin he
Hahahhahahaha
bhenchod 10 saal say bike lena chah raha hai aur shakal honda wali samajhta hai apni? Tunay kia he kia hai in 10 saalon may k tujh say aik bike nhi khareedi gai, 13 hizaard key khachar bike pakar ab chup chaap
yar honda 125 ki price kam ho gi abi ya ni
price kam Karo wata hai cd ki
price kam Karo wata hai cd ki
Honda 70 kis price pay day gay
Kam kro yr is w8 b nhi hai or price itne zada hai
Honda 110 bhi Pakistan may ayega ya nai aur ayega to kb ayega.???????
Intehai third class material use ho raha hy honda bikes me…..chor aur thagg mafia betha hy honda me bilkul PTI govt ki tarah.
Kuch khuda ka khof kro aur mot ko yad rakho sab kuch paisa hi nai hota harram khoro
Laanat hy thagg aur choron par jo awam ko loot rahay hein ….aik month baad he zang lag jata hy nut bolts aur mudguards par specially honda bikes me….ab pehlay jesi quality aur performance nai honda me
Honda cd 70 ki to price he bohat zeda ho ge hi or in se to betar road prince or uniteed wagra bike hi kam az kam banda khareed to leta hi ab honda cd 70 me wo qawalti b ni rahi hi honda wale price ko kam kare
Honda
CD ki price kum kro
yar 20 hazar ki cd 70 hai shahid
I wanted a bike in 2017. Now i am feeling bad . kaash, i bought it in 2017 . the price was too low from now a days
Khuda khofi kro itni mehngi kr di ya to phr us ki quality b utni he bhtr ki jaye har saal model pehle say halka a rha hai or price upr
Hello
03008882321 mjy bike chahy 70 call m
Ab to sirf Honda ka nam chal raha hy aur material third class hy
mjy bike 70 chahy call 03463919675
Ab neo dream bike ki kimat kitni hai
Nice
HI Nawabshah kakar Quetta pk bik 125. Sand: 03341368664: