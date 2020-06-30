Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Atlas Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs20,000

By News Desk
Motorcycles-Honda Atlas

Atlas Honda has informed its dealers through a notification that it will be increasing prices of its motorbikes by up to Rs20,000 from July 1 due to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee.

According to the notification the highest price increase of Rs20,000 will be for its top of the line variant CB-150F, that will sell for Rs239,500 from July1. The CB-150F variant is primarily used by the country’s police force. 

Similarly prices for CD-70 and CG-125 will also be increased by Rs1,400 and Rs2,400 respectively. The new price for CD-70 stands at Rs76,900 whereas CG-125 now costs Rs152,900.

Price of CG-125’s self-start version has also been increased by by Rs3,000 to Rs152,900.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, Road Prince in a circular to its dealers notified that it will be increasing prices for its RP-70CC, RP-100CC, RP-110CC, RP-125CC variants by Rs500 from July 1.

Moreover, Yamaha Motors also notified its dealers of a price increase of up to Rs6,000 for its motorbikes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCabinet committee to deliberate privatisation of PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel
Next articleFreelancers regain access to blocked funds as Payoneer cards restored
News Desk
News Desk

26 COMMENTS

  2. Pls make products cost effective, customer friendly and pocket price for better & better results and response from market

  3. Gareeb Admi ka bhi socho Ameer logo , ab to Installment pr bhi bike lena mushkil ho gai he . 10 saal se bike lena chahta hun pr cycle pr hi guzara ho raha he. Ab to Na mumkin he

  10. Intehai third class material use ho raha hy honda bikes me…..chor aur thagg mafia betha hy honda me bilkul PTI govt ki tarah.
    Kuch khuda ka khof kro aur mot ko yad rakho sab kuch paisa hi nai hota harram khoro

  11. Laanat hy thagg aur choron par jo awam ko loot rahay hein ….aik month baad he zang lag jata hy nut bolts aur mudguards par specially honda bikes me….ab pehlay jesi quality aur performance nai honda me

  12. Honda cd 70 ki to price he bohat zeda ho ge hi or in se to betar road prince or uniteed wagra bike hi kam az kam banda khareed to leta hi ab honda cd 70 me wo qawalti b ni rahi hi honda wale price ko kam kare

    • Khuda khofi kro itni mehngi kr di ya to phr us ki quality b utni he bhtr ki jaye har saal model pehle say halka a rha hai or price upr

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP plans three more industrial estates

The Khyber Pakh­­tun­khwa government is planning to launch three industrial estates in Chitral, Ghazi (Swabi) and Bannu under its revised Industrial Policy 2020-30. According to...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB launches inquiry against illegal housing schemes in Peshawar 

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against the owners and management of four major illegal housing societies in Peshawar for...
Read more
ECONOMY

Govt establishing cannabis farms as alternative to cotton: Chaudhry

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that farms for cannabis production are being established in Jhelum, Peshawar, Chakwal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab CM directs timely completion of development projects in Bahawalpur

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned for the timely completion of ongoing development projects in Bahawalpur. While chairing a meeting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Govt establishing cannabis farms as alternative to cotton: Chaudhry

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that farms for cannabis production are being established in Jhelum, Peshawar, Chakwal...

Punjab CM directs timely completion of development projects in Bahawalpur

Govt urged to stop production, sale of substandard steel 

LNG procurement: Petroleum Division granted exemption from PPRA rules

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.