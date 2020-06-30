Atlas Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs20,000

Atlas Honda has informed its dealers through a notification that it will be increasing prices of its motorbikes by up to Rs20,000 from July 1 due to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee.

According to the notification the highest price increase of Rs20,000 will be for its top of the line variant CB-150F, that will sell for Rs239,500 from July1. The CB-150F variant is primarily used by the country’s police force.

Similarly prices for CD-70 and CG-125 will also be increased by Rs1,400 and Rs2,400 respectively. The new price for CD-70 stands at Rs76,900 whereas CG-125 now costs Rs152,900.

Price of CG-125’s self-start version has also been increased by by Rs3,000 to Rs152,900.

Similarly, Road Prince in a circular to its dealers notified that it will be increasing prices for its RP-70CC, RP-100CC, RP-110CC, RP-125CC variants by Rs500 from July 1.

Moreover, Yamaha Motors also notified its dealers of a price increase of up to Rs6,000 for its motorbikes.