Locals to be given preference in Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources has joined voices with the residents of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and expressed concerns about the appointment criteria of the vacancies for Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project, as only four lower vacancies out of the 169 different posts were extended to the locals.

During the meeting of the committee, chaired by MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi, the committee directed the Ministry of Water Resources and Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to give preference to local candidates in all appointments of the dam project.

The standing committee was informed that 169 posts have been advertised for Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project out of which only four vacancies have been collectively allocated to GB and erstwhile FATA.

The committee was apprised that according to the civil established code (Esta Code), special preference is given to local candidates affected by the government’s engagements for appointment of grade 1-15 employment opportunities.

Article continues after this advertisement

The NA body directed that no appointment should be made against the said advertisement till the issue of quota for the candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan is resolved in accordance with relevant rules.

Meanwhile, the committee also directed that issues of administration and maintenance of Chashma Jhelum (C-J) Link Canal along with the issue of provision of less water to Balochistan be solved earliest.

The committee was apprised that the expenditure of maintenance and administration of C-J Link Canal amounts to Rs120 million per annum which provides benefits to Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the province of Punjab.

WAPDA has been mandated to look after and maintain the canal yet, none of the beneficiaries is providing funds to it. However, PAEC has agreed to pay Rs30 million per annum to WAPDA for the transitory period.

The committee directed the concerned ministry to consult Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Government of Punjab, WAPDA and PAEC, to resolve the issues and submit a compliance report in the next meeting of the committee.

It was briefed about the poor management of Rawal Dam as the areas surrounding it have been deprived of public access by the administration, contradictory to the policy of the government which is keen on promoting tourism.

The committee appointed a sub-committee, under the convenership of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, to examine the issues related to administration, environment and distribution of water and asked it to report to the committee in thirty days.

National assembly members Mr Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Naureen Farooq Khan and Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed will also be a part of the sub-committee.

The committee deferred the issue of Sindh Barrage and directed that a comprehensive briefing might be given in the next meeting.