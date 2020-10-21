Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Bank AL Habib’s nine-month profit surges 87pc to Rs13.13bn

By News Desk

The Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) Board of Directors on Wednesday announced the bank’s financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2020.

According to the financial results, the bank’s profit after tax was recorded at Rs13.13 billion during the nine months period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to Rs7.01 billion for the corresponding period last year, showing a growth of 87.30pc. Earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs11.82 as compared to Rs6.30 for the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax was recorded at Rs22.09 billion, showing an increase of 71.56pc YoY, whereas profit before provisions and tax was reported at Rs25.53 billion. In line with its prudent policies, the bank made a general provision of Rs2,250 million during the nine months period, bringing the total of such provision to Rs5,250 million against its loans and advances portfolio. This provision is in addition to the requirements of the prudential regulations.

The bank improved its net mark-up income by 46.87pc, which stood at Rs44.08 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2020. Despite the challenging conditions, pressure on country trade and free online offerings during the pandemic Covid-19, the bank managed to increase its fee and commission income by 6.83pc in the nine months period to 4.74 billion.

Article continues after this advertisement

Deposits of the bank increased by Rs185.47 billion, bringing the total deposits to Rs1.09 trillion as on September 30, 2020, showing a growth of 20.52pc. The bank’s non-remunerative current deposit was recorded at Rs409.82 billion, depicting an increase of 21.09pc as compared to December 31, 2019.

The advances of the bank increased by 7.04pc, bringing the total net advances to Rs523.08 billion as on September 30, 2020, as compared to 488.67 billion as on December 31, 2019. Due to sound risk management policies and financing strategies of the bank, the non-performing advances to gross advances ratio remained low and was recorded at 1.49pc.

Total assets of the bank were recorded at Rs1.57 trillion as on September 30, 2020 showing an increase of 20.86pc as compared to December 31, 2019. The bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was 15.27pc as of September 30, 2020, against the regulatory capital requirement of 11.50pc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePower sector circular debt makes massive 0.5tr jump
Next articleBank Alfalah posts Rs8.3bn profit for 9M2020
News Desk

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NAB cell to counter terror financing, money laundering

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML&CFT) cell to check financial crimes and illegal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Future belongs to Gwadar as ‘focal point of development’: PM

GWADAR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday said that the future belongs to Gwadar emerging as the focal point of development and ensuring...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan buys 100,000 tonnes white sugar in tender

HAMBURG: Pakistan's state trading agency TCP has purchased 100,000 tonnes of white sugar in a tender for the same volume which closed last week,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gas supply restored for all sectors: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday announced that there has been no forced load shedding in the country from Friday and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Gas supply restored for all sectors: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday announced that there has been no forced load shedding in the country from Friday and...

Brent oil may retest resistance at $76.89

OPEC+ members meet again to try to settle differences

Profit E-Magazine Issue 148

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.