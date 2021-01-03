Why Pakistan has been unable to escape its debt trap

One of the most significant talking points of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political career has been breaking the shackles of foreign debt. Before coming to power in 2018, Imran Khan time and again declared taking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), other bodies and friendly countries destructive for the economy.

The rhetoric was hotly received. Telling crowds he would die before going to the IMF for a loan and promising his voters they would never see him going from one place to another with a begging bowl in hand to rouse people into support. Khan appealed to their dignity, without of course, realising that for a country like Pakistan there is sometimes no other option than looking towards bodies like the IMF for a loan.

So when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) finally came into power, as a professional party of opposition, they now were faced with the embarrassment of going back on their claims and the Prime Minister had to embark on a desperate dash across China and the Muslim world to try and secure short term loans to bolster the shambolic economy five years of Dar-nomics had given Pakistan.

This was embarrassing, yes, but still not the worst case scenario. The ultimate enemy, after all, was the IMF. That had been the ultimate and final evil that Imran Khan and the PTI had been indignant about for years. Eventually, that facade crumbled as well, and Pakistan went to the IMF the 22nd time for a loan in its 70-year history.

Since then, the PTI has presided over a rapid rise in public indebtedness. Of course, this is not strange, since almost every succeeding government becomes the most indebted government. The problem is the history Pakistan has had with the IMF, and the hole we continue to dig ourselves deeper into.

A chronology of Pakistan and the IMF

The IMF as an organisation consists of 190 countries, and is supposed to work to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world. Pakistan joined the IMF in 1950, and since 1958 has taken a total of 21 loans from the IMF, 12 of which can be called bailouts. In the past 60 years, Pakistan borrowed a total of $27 billion as per the current value of the SDR, which is the IMF’s currency.