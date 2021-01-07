Three die in factory fire

FEROZEWALA: Three people were burnt to death when a furnace oil factory in Rana Town of Ferozewala near Lahore caught fire on Thursday.

According to reports, initially the deceased were unable to be traced after the fire broke out. When Rescue 1122 officials started searching for them, they found the burnt bodies which they shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

However, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.

Firefighters reached the factory and extinguished the fire while cooling was underway till the last reports came in.

Around 30 Rescue 1122 officials of Lahore and Sheikhupura carried out the relief operation while 10 vehicles were also used in the operation.