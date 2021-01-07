Sign inSubscribe
PML-N MPA dies of coronavirus

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) passed away on Thursday of coronavirus-related complications.

Munira Yamin Satti, who was elected to the assembly against a reserved seat from Rawalpindi, was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the government portal keeping track of the outbreak reported 2,482 fresh infections of the coronavirus after conducting 40,509 tests — a positivity ratio of 6.13 percent.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced he had recovered from the contagious disease after securing a negative result in his latest test.

“Due to the grace of Allah Almighty and the prayers of people, I have recovered from the COVID-19,” he said through a statement and urged the public to adopt all government-issued health guidelines and wear masks to protect themselves from the virus.

