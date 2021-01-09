Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Budget for FY22 to be presented in June first week

Avatar
By Monitoring Report

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday released its calendar for the next fiscal year, announcing to present the budget for FY 2021-22 during the first week of June.

According to a report by ARY News, the finance minister has announced that a meeting of the annual plan coordination committee will be held in April, whereas, the estimation of ongoing and development projects will be presented till March 15.

The budget for FY22 will be presented before the federal cabinet and Parliament during the first week of June.

According to the ministry, budget strategy papers will be prepared in the second week of March, while budget particulars will be given final shape in the last week of May.

Last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had presented a budget with a total outlay of Rs7.13 trillion with the major allocations of Rs25.5 billion for health, Rs83.3bn for education and Rs1.3tr for defence.

Previous articleChina to counter ‘unjustified’ foreign trade and business laws
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan improves position in WB’s ease of doing business index

Pakistan has improved its position in the World Bank’s (WB) Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index for the second consecutive year, according to an...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM launches Special Technology Zones Authority to attract foreign investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has launched the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), saying that it will create a space for foreign investors,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Real estate magnate Seth Abid passes away at 85

Renowned Pakistani industrialist and social figure Seth Abid Hussain passed away in Karachi on Friday, family sources have confirmed. The 85-year-old, who was one of...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM approves digital system to monitor prices of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to digitally record prices of essential items, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved the Decision Support System for Inflation...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP forms working group to develop private pension market

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has formed a Pension and Annuity Working Group (PAWG) to develop the private pension and annuity...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP warns public against dealing with illegal forex operators

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has warned the general public against sale and purchase through illegal operators and transfer of foreign currency through...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Twitter shares down over 2pc in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

NEW YORK: Shares of Twitter were down more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company said it was permanently...

50 booked for poaching

Justice Khan takes oath as PHC chief justice

Pakistan improves position in WB’s ease of doing business index

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.