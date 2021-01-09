Budget for FY22 to be presented in June first week

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday released its calendar for the next fiscal year, announcing to present the budget for FY 2021-22 during the first week of June.

According to a report by ARY News, the finance minister has announced that a meeting of the annual plan coordination committee will be held in April, whereas, the estimation of ongoing and development projects will be presented till March 15.

The budget for FY22 will be presented before the federal cabinet and Parliament during the first week of June.

According to the ministry, budget strategy papers will be prepared in the second week of March, while budget particulars will be given final shape in the last week of May.

Last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had presented a budget with a total outlay of Rs7.13 trillion with the major allocations of Rs25.5 billion for health, Rs83.3bn for education and Rs1.3tr for defence.