Imran beats Kohli as best captain in ICC poll

World Cup-winning captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan bested Indian skipper Virat Kohli in an online International Cricket Council (ICC) poll.

The cricket governing body put out a question on Twitter, asking: “Who would you rate as the best among these giants?” with the other options being former South African captain AB de Villiers and Australian women’s team captain Meg Lanning.

Khan, in a neck-and-neck race, logged 47.3 per cent of the 536,346 votes polled while Kohli got 46.2 per cent of the votes.

Who would you rate as the best among these giants? — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

De Villiers received six per cent, while Lanning earned 0.5 per cent of the votes.

Khan, as a Test captain, averaged an impressive 52.34 per cent with the bat, and 20.26 per cent with the ball.

Kohli’s batting average in One Day Internationals (ODIs) is a stupendous 73.88 per cent as the Indian captain.