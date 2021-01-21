Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Reckitt Benckiser awards $7.5m media account to Blitz Advertising

British multinational consumer goods company picked Publicis agencies in various pockets of APAC region throughout 2020

By Babar Khan Javed

KARACHI: Following a media review which began in September 2020, Reckitt Benckiser has selected Blitz Advertising as its new media agency to determine the best planning strategy and buying options for its Rs1.2 billion ($7.5 million) media budget.

A media review is an annual global pricing exercise consisting of three rounds and tends to extend to a fourth or fifth round if the pricing promised by competing media agencies is close

As first reported by Profit, Reckitt Benckiser only agreed to shortlist media agencies that are owned by an advertising network or are an affiliate of one. By this rule, the bid will be sought by Adcom ZenithOptimedia, Starcom, and Blitz Advertising on the Publicis Media side, Synite Digital on the Dentsu side, Media Axis on the Havas side, and Orient McCann from The Interpublic Group of Companies side. Omnicom Media Group were the incumbents.

The rationale for only selecting a media agency under an advertising network or are an affiliate has to do with having the financial muscle, negotiating power, analytical tools, data, talent, and technology to execute seamlessly.  

The $7.5 million media review was a detailed pricing grid managed globally where they have a gross rating point and reach requirements for each month on different audiences. The participating media agencies were expected to quote a cost per rating point (CPRP) for each brand each month. The brands are Cherry Blossom, Disprin, Gaviscon, Harpic, Mortein, Strepsils, Veet, Dettol Soap, Dettol Surface Cleaner, Durex, Bonjela, and Disprol. 

Blitz Advertising CEO Ahsen Idris declined to comment for this story, claiming that he has not received official confirmation from the British multinational consumer goods company adding that he does not have any official communication on the outcome of the pitch.

Sources told Profit in December that Reckitt Benckiser has already shortlisted Blitz Advertising, adding that the handover is in process. Additional sources with knowledge of the matter shared that the Reckitt Benckiser media account had been parked with Spark, which is Blitz Advertising in Pakistan. 

This story will be updated once a quote from the winning agency is provided.

Babar Khan Javed
Babar Khan Javed
Babar Khan Javed is a staff reporter covering advertising and marketing beat. He can be reached on [email protected] with details about media, creative, and digital briefs, future projects, management changes, client wins or losses, and everything in between.

