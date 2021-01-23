Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

China asks pharmaceutical firms to accelerate vaccine export to Pakistan

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: China has asked its pharmaceutical companies to accelerate exports of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

Spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying stated this during her regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

The direction to the companies came after Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi had assured Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of providing half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan in January. He said these vaccines would be provided free of cost as grant assistance from China.

Hua Chunying had said that China will provide Pakistan a batch of coronavirus vaccine as aid. “In order to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, the Chinese government has decided to provide a batch of vaccines as aid and will actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to speed up export of vaccines to Pakistan.”

She said that Islamabad and Beijing are “all-weather strategic cooperative partners”, adding that both countries also share a “fine tradition of mutual support and assistance”.

“One can always count on a ready helping hand from the other in times of need,” said the Chinese official. “China and Pakistan have been working together to overcome difficulties since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

The spokesperson also reminded the reporters that both the countries will be observing the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year. “As the two foreign ministers said in the phone call, our time-tested rock solid friendship has become the most valuable strategic asset to both sides. No matter how the international landscape evolves, China-Pakistan friendly cooperation will continue to move forward,” she added.

Previous articleKP govt approves computerised financial management system for TMAs
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

KP govt approves computerised financial management system for TMAs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved the introduction of computerised financial management system for tehsil & town municipal administrations (TMAs), villages and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt urged to reverse electricity price hike

'Such one-sided decisions terribly affect the country's image, as buyers sitting abroad become dubious that whether Pakistani exporters will be able to fulfill their delivery commitment or not'
Read more
ECONOMY

‘SBP’s decision to maintain status quo illogical amid falling inflation, rising growth’

Business community demands competitive interest rate in line with neighbouring countries
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR caps reward money for whistleblowers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has put a limit on the cash reward for whistleblowing at a maximum of Rs5million, which was previously...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt likely to privatise more SOEs

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is mulling over the privatisation of 10 more State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) including Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), two gas utility...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh allows businesses to operate all week

The Sindh government has allowed markets, shopping malls, and other businesses to open for all seven days a week. According to a notification issued by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR caps reward money for whistleblowers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has put a limit on the cash reward for whistleblowing at a maximum of Rs5million, which was previously...

Govt likely to privatise more SOEs

Sindh allows businesses to operate all week

Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversial new laws

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.