China asks pharmaceutical firms to accelerate vaccine export to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China has asked its pharmaceutical companies to accelerate exports of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

Spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying stated this during her regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese media reported on Saturday.

The direction to the companies came after Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi had assured Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of providing half a million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan in January. He said these vaccines would be provided free of cost as grant assistance from China.

Hua Chunying had said that China will provide Pakistan a batch of coronavirus vaccine as aid. “In order to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, the Chinese government has decided to provide a batch of vaccines as aid and will actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to speed up export of vaccines to Pakistan.”

She said that Islamabad and Beijing are “all-weather strategic cooperative partners”, adding that both countries also share a “fine tradition of mutual support and assistance”.

“One can always count on a ready helping hand from the other in times of need,” said the Chinese official. “China and Pakistan have been working together to overcome difficulties since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

The spokesperson also reminded the reporters that both the countries will be observing the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year. “As the two foreign ministers said in the phone call, our time-tested rock solid friendship has become the most valuable strategic asset to both sides. No matter how the international landscape evolves, China-Pakistan friendly cooperation will continue to move forward,” she added.