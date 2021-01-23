Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Govt to construct 16 small dams in nine Balochistan districts

By INP

LORALAI: Balochistan Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Kakar said on Saturday that the provincial government has planned to construct 16 new small dams in nine districts of the province under its ‘special development package’.

Talking to media persons in Loralai, he said that newly planned dams will have the capacity to irrigate 150,000 acres of land.

Kakar said these dams would help reduce water scarcity and improve groundwater level in respective areas. “Health, education, electricity, public health infrastructure and road facilities will also be provided to the people of these nine districts,” he added.

