INDUSTRY

ECC likely to approve allocation of gas from Mari Petroleum wells to SSGC

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approve the allocation of around 22 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas from three different gas fields of Sujawal block to the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL).

According to sources, the Petroleum Division has request the committee to approve the allocation of up to 15mmcfd gas from Sujawal-1, up to 3mmcfd has from Sujawal-X-1 and up to 4mmcfd gas from Aqeeq-1 to SSGCL.

It may be noted that Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MPCL) had made discoveries (Sujjal-1, Sujawal X-1, and Aqeeq-1) in district Sujawal, Sindh. The company holds 100 per cent working interest and is the operator of the Sujawal block.

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

