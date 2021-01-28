Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA hints at Rs3.50 per unit hike

By Monitoring Report

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted at increasing the electricity tariff by about Rs3.50 per unit over the next few days.

According to a local media report, NEPRA, during a public hearing on monthly fuel price adjustment (FPA) for distribution companies of ex-WAPDA, said that Rs1.95 per unit increase in base tariff would be notified in a few days across the country, while another Rs1.30-1.60 per unit FPA would be on top of that base price increase.

The annual impact of Rs1.95 per unit increase in base tariff would yield about Rs200 billion and would also be applicable to K-Electric consumers.

On the other hand, the monthly FPA for December 2020 electricity consumption would yield about Rs9-10 billion for a month and would be applicable to all distribution companies, except K-Electric.

The regulatory body also explained that the application of tariff increase would become part of the tariff in the coming billing cycle in February, adding that about Rs51bn worth of past FPAs pending for a few months owing to insufficient evidence would also have to be passed on to consumers in due course.

 

Previous articlePak Railways suffers Rs60m loss as e-booking remains unrestored
Next articleFauji Foundation to acquire majority stake in Silk Bank
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PTC promotes Syed Ali Akbar to CEO

LAHORE: Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) has promoted Marketing Director, Syed Ali Akbar, to the post of the chief executive officer (CEO)/managing director (MD). He has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fauji Foundation to acquire majority stake in Silk Bank

KARACHI: Fauji Foundation has expressed interest in acquiring the majority stake of Silk Bank, according to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak Railways suffers Rs60m loss as e-booking remains unrestored

Pakistan Railways has not been able to restore its online reservation system, which crashed almost two days ago, translating into a loss of Rs60...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China agree to form joint panel to oversee CPEC

Pakistan and China have agreed to form a joint parliamentary committee for effective oversight and monitoring of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The decision was...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt allows export companies to establish branch offices abroad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allowed export-oriented companies to establish branch offices abroad, it was learnt on Wednesday. Sources said that the Economic Coordination Committee...
Read more
HEADLINES

Centre forms panel to monitor Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday formed a 10-member monitoring committee to remove obstacles and review progress on various initiatives being made under the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA hints at Rs3.50 per unit hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted at increasing the electricity tariff by about Rs3.50 per unit over the next few days. According...

Pak Railways suffers Rs60m loss as e-booking remains unrestored

Pakistan, China agree to form joint panel to oversee CPEC

Govt allows export companies to establish branch offices abroad

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.