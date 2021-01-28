NEPRA hints at Rs3.50 per unit hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted at increasing the electricity tariff by about Rs3.50 per unit over the next few days.

According to a local media report, NEPRA, during a public hearing on monthly fuel price adjustment (FPA) for distribution companies of ex-WAPDA, said that Rs1.95 per unit increase in base tariff would be notified in a few days across the country, while another Rs1.30-1.60 per unit FPA would be on top of that base price increase.

The annual impact of Rs1.95 per unit increase in base tariff would yield about Rs200 billion and would also be applicable to K-Electric consumers.

On the other hand, the monthly FPA for December 2020 electricity consumption would yield about Rs9-10 billion for a month and would be applicable to all distribution companies, except K-Electric.

The regulatory body also explained that the application of tariff increase would become part of the tariff in the coming billing cycle in February, adding that about Rs51bn worth of past FPAs pending for a few months owing to insufficient evidence would also have to be passed on to consumers in due course.