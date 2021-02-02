Sindh CNG stations to reopen from tomorrow

All Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh will reopen on Wednesday morning after a closure of 48 hours, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has said.

Gas filling stations were to reopen Thursday morning as per the previous schedule, but the SSGC has revised the schedule, allowing CNG stations to resume business tomorrow after a two-day closure.

Earlier, a SSGC spokesperson had said that gas filling stations would remain shut for 72 hours from 8am on Monday till 8am on Thursday across the province.

It is pertinent to mention that the country was faced with a shortfall of gas in winter, forcing the government to cut gas supply to CNG stations and industries so that domestic consumers are facilitated on priority.

On Jan 17, SSGC had launched a crackdown against the illegal use of gas compressors.

A spokesperson had said that the installation and use of gas compressors is an illegal act. “People across the country were using a gas compressor to suck in more gas to increase the gas flow, resulting in a situation of widespread gas shortage,” he added.