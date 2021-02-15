Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

PM seeks ‘out of box solutions’ to cut indirect taxes

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the government’s economic team to come up with ‘out-of-box solutions’ to reduce the burden of indirect taxes while ensuring balance between state revenue and expenditure.

He also directed the finance minister to minutely look into wheat procurement process and other administrative costs that were causing a hike in the price of wheat.

The PM was presiding over a meeting to discuss steps to bring down the prices of essential commodities, according to press statement issued by the PM’s media wing. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, PM’s advisers, special assistants and senior government officials.

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh informed the PM that a comprehensive and efficient plan was being prepared to procure wheat and rationalise administrative costs involved in the process.

Article continues after this advertisement

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood briefed the prime minister about duty structure on imported edible oil and pulses etc. He also presented a comparative analysis with other regional countries.

The PM said his foremost priority was to provide maximum relief to the poor segments of society, adding that all efforts should be made to lessen the burden of indirect taxes and provide relief to the people.

Discussing wheat and flour prices, the prime minister directed that every single penny, being spent on unnecessary administrative expenditures, must be saved.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBulls stage comeback as index gains 567 points
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Bulls stage comeback as index gains 567 points

KARACHI: Losing spree at the Pakistan Stock Exchange came to a halt on Monday after the benchmark index staged a spectacular rally of over...
Read more
Banking

HBL joins forces with PSDF to create employment opportunities in Pakistan

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Pakistan's largest commercial bank has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF), the...
Read more
HEADLINES

AGP Pharma denies agreement to supply Sputnik-V vaccine to any hospital, diagnostic centre

LAHORE: Karachi-based pharmaceutical firm AGP Limited has denied media reports that it had entered into an agreement with any hospital or diagnostic centre for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt decides against increasing salaries in 18 departments

The government has decided not to increase the salaries of federal employees working in 18 departments, including the president and prime minister's secretariat, NAB,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt decides against increasing salaries in 18 departments

The government has decided not to increase the salaries of federal employees working in 18 departments, including the president and prime minister's secretariat, NAB,...

Dawood lauds govt efforts to boost SECP registrations

PM lauds overseas Pakistanis for ‘record increase’ in remittances

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.