Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Visa to add cryptocurrencies to payment network

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: International payment system Visa is moving towards allowing its cardholders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in countries where it does not contradict the local legislation.

“The cryptocurrency market can be roughly divided into two segments,” the payment giant said. It has explained that the first segment includes fiat-backed digital currencies, including stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies.

The second segment includes traditional cryptocurrencies, which, in essence, are assets and are used as an investment tool. “Our strategy here is to interact with crypto wallets and crypto exchanges to enable users to purchase these currencies using their Visa credentials in countries where it is not contrary to local laws,” Visa said.

According to the company, it has partnered with the First Boulevard Neobank in the United States, which would allow Visa clients to buy, store and sell digital assets via the Anchorage cryptocurrency bank.

Article continues after this advertisement

As for the first types of digital currencies, Visa said, they have the innovative potential to be used as a means of payment along with ordinary money. “We interact with issuers of such digital currencies, bringing our expertise in the field of cashless payments, ensuring their security and accessibility for consumers,” it added.

Visa’s announcement follows rival credit card major Mastercard, which announced last week it will begin allowing clients to make payments in certain cryptocurrencies on its network this year. Visa CEO Al Kelly said recently that “it goes without saying, to the extent a specific digital currency becomes a recognized means of exchange, there’s no reason why we cannot add it to our network, which already supports over 160 currencies today.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM seeks ‘out of box solutions’ to cut indirect taxes
Next articlePM rejects OGRA’s proposal for hike in petroleum prices
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman, African to lead World Trade Organisation

FRANKFURT: Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed Monday to head the World Trade Organisation, becoming the first woman and first African to take on the...
Read more
World Business News

Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals

WASHINGTON: Bill Gates exudes optimism in discussing the world’s ability to tackle climate change – until he hits on manufacturing. About that, he is...
Read more
Automobile

Jaguar cars to go all-electric by 2025 as JLR plans full range of e-models by 2030

LONDON: Jaguar Land Rover’s luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire lineup by...
Read more
World Business News

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

SINGAPORE: Oil prices soared on Monday to their highest in about 13 months as fears of heightened tensions in the Middle East prompted fresh...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Automobile

Jaguar cars to go all-electric by 2025 as JLR plans full...

LONDON: Jaguar Land Rover’s luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire lineup by...

Relief for construction sector as prices of steel bars drop

PM rejects OGRA’s proposal for hike in petroleum prices

Visa to add cryptocurrencies to payment network

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.