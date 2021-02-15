Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

PM rejects OGRA’s proposal for hike in petroleum prices

By APP

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected an Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) summary proposing an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price.

OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price, Rs13.61 in price of high-speed diesel, Rs10.79 in kerosene oil and Rs7.43 in light diesel’s price.

The hike was suggested in view of the global rise in the prices of petroleum products.

The prime minister rejected the regulator’s summary, keeping in view the public relief, the PM Office said in a statement.

The PM assured the people that the government would go to any extent to provide relief to them.

APP

