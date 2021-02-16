Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

SECP launches portal to expedite account opening process for firms

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In pursuit of its agenda to promote ease of doing business and digitalisation, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a portal for expeditious bank account opening of newly registered companies.

The online portal provides banks real time access to statutory records of companies, thus enabling them to open corporate accounts without seeking physically certified copies of statutory documents, said a press statement issued on Tuesday.

Through this portal, the banks can access and verify company information directly from SECP’s records. The online availability of statutory records will reduce the turn-around-time for opening of a corporate bank account or for availing other banking services. On the other hand, it will facilitate banks in carrying out due diligence of their corporate customers, for account opening and other services.

Any bank can access the portal by applying to the SECP for creating their user accounts. Initially, this facility is being launched for private limited, public limited and companies formed for not-for-profit objects. In due course, data of foreign companies and limited liability partnerships will also be linked and made available.

Article continues after this advertisement

The SECP is planning to discontinue issuance of certified true copies in physical form and consequently, banks will only be able to access SECP’s records through this portal.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP govt spends millions on infrastructure without prior approval
Next articlePM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending $500m through RDA
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Diamer-Basha consultants threaten to stop work over delay in payments

ISLAMABAD: Faced with financial constraints, a consortium of consultants engaged in the construction of Diamer-Basha Dam has warned that it would stop work and...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending $500m through RDA

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas Pakistanis for responding positively to the State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) by sending $500...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt spends millions on infrastructure without prior approval

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has spent Rs550 million on projects, including the Peshawar Ring Road and Pabbi-Jahangira road, without the provincial Finance...
Read more
Banking

Dubai Islamic Bank reports 34pc drop in profit

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has reported a 34pc drop in its full-year net profit as impairment charges and operating expenses rose amid the coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

SECP launches portal to expedite account opening process for firms

ISLAMABAD: In pursuit of its agenda to promote ease of doing business and digitalisation, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a...

KP govt spends millions on infrastructure without prior approval

HBL Islamic Banking expands footprint in Pakistan

Dubai Islamic Bank reports 34pc drop in profit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.