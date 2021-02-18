Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

South African envoy eyes $1bn trade with Pakistan

By News Desk

South Africa’s High Commissioner Methuthuzeli Madikiza has said that his country considers Pakistan an important market for trade cooperation and is keen to further enhance the volume of bilateral trade.

The high commissioner expressed these views during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Thursday. He was accompanied by Deputy head of Mission and Political Consular Christo Janse Van Noordwyk. RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik and members of the executive committee were also present on the occasion.

The high commissioner said that Pakistan is the 14th biggest exporter to South Africa, which calls for the need to further strengthen trade relations between the two countries. He said that the volume of bilateral trade could increase to $1 billion in the next few years if cooperation and joint ventures can be initiated in including tourism, agriculture, services and pharmaceutical sectors.

The high commissioner offered RCCI to organise its annual achievements awards in Cape Town and also accepted the invitation to participate in Build Expo 2021 being organized by the chamber.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier, Nasir Mirza briefed the high commissioner about the ongoing activities and future programmes of the chamber. He said that the chamber has successfully conducted the trade forum with African countries through a virtual platform despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to increase trade with South Africa, trade related information should be shared and exchanged at the delegation level, he suggested.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX bleeds 625 points amid selling pressure
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

PSX bleeds 625 points amid selling pressure

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday amid heavy selling, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 625.40 points (-1.34pc) to...
Read more
ECONOMY

After GI tag for Basmati, Pakistan set to register pink salt as local product

ISLAMABAD: After the registration of Geographical Indications (GI) for Basmati rice, Pakistan has now decided to register pink salt as its GI product in...
Read more
ECONOMY

SBP reserves drop $59m to $12.8bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell 0.45pc on a weekly basis, according to data released by the...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP closes old tourism department’s bank account

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has closed the bank account of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), directing the authority to open a new...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP closes old tourism department’s bank account

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has closed the bank account of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), directing the authority to open a new...

Debt-laden world, rising bond yields – a toxic taper tantrum combo

Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform

New licencing system for pilots on the cards

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.