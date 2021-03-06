Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Health ministry proposes tax waivers on import, manufacturing of auto-disable syringes

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has proposed waiving taxes on the import/manufacturing of auto-disable syringes.

According to sources, the health ministry has recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to wave taxes, including additional customs duty and sales tax, on auto-disable syringes.

The ministry viewed that the waiver of taxes on auto-disable syringes would not only improve manufacturing technology (shift from conventional to auto-disable syringes) in the country but would also ensure availability of auto-disable syringes at affordable prices to the end-user.

The ministry has given importers time to shift to auto-disable syringes as it would impose a ban on import, as well as manufacturing, of conventional syringes from April 1, 2021.

Article continues after this advertisement

Sources said that the Task Force on Injection Safety, which consist of manufacturers, importers and private healthcare providers, had recommended NHS&RC to impose a ban on the import of conventional syringes (2, 2.5, 3 & 5ml) with effect from January 1, 2021, and manufacturing of conventional syringes (2, 2.5.3 & 5ml) from 31st Aug 2021.

Sources said that the Economic Cooperation Committee of the Cabinet would take up the health ministry’s summary next week, as the meeting on Friday was cancelled due to the senate election.

Currently, the average price of the conventional disposable syringe of 5 ml is Rs4.72 (inclusive of all taxes) and 3ml is Rs4.59 (inclusive of all taxes), whereas the average price of 5ml auto-disable syringe is Rs7.35 (inclusive all taxes) and 3ml is Rs7.09 (inclusive of all taxes).

This means that an auto-disable syringe of 5ml is 55pc costlier than the conventional disposable syringe, whereas a 3ml syringe is 54pc costlier than the conventional syringe.

The local production of the syringe clocked in at 674 million, while imports stood at 436 million in the year 2020, constituting total consumption of 1,100 million. The task force has estimated that the number of auto disable syringes in the country would be 754 million by the end of this year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as minister
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as minister

Reposing full confidence in Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who had lost the Islamabad seat to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate Syed...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Peshawar Northern Bypass project faces delay due to shortage of funds

PESHAWAR: The Northern Bypass Project in Peshawar is facing further delay due to diversion of funds and non-utilization of allocated resources. For the past three years,...
Read more
ECONOMY

OGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for the month of March. According to details,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt books 11 LNG cargoes

Pakistan has booked 11 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be imported during March to partially bridge the deficit part of the fuel in the growing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of...

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers began gathering on Saturday to block a six-lane expressway outside New Delhi to mark the 100th day of protests against...

OGRA notifies reduction in LNG prices

Govt books 11 LNG cargoes

More than 20,000 US organisations compromised through Microsoft flaw

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.