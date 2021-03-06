Sign inSubscribe
NEPRA approves supply of additional 150MW to K-Electric

By Monitoring Report

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a tripartite power purchase agreement (TPPA) among K-Electric, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) for 150MW additional power supply to Karachi from the national grid.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had already approved the additional 150MW power supply to Karachi. The ECC had “decided that this arrangement is completely separate and would have no nexus whatsoever to the existing agreement for supply of 650MW by NTDC to KE”.

Under the TPPA, power generation of 50MW each from wind power plants of Tenaga, Zephyr and Hydro China Dawood will be supplied to KE through the national grid.

