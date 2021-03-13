Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

IT sector deplores proposed tax credit scheme, withdrawal of exemptions

By Taimoor Hassan

LAHORE: The information technology sector has deplored the FBR’s recent proposal regarding withdrawal of income tax exemption on the export of IT services, and its replacement with a Tax Credit Scheme, wherein tax credit is subject to fulfilment of many conditions such as filing of tax withholding statements and sales tax returns.

In a statement issued on Friday, [email protected], the official representative of the IT industry, said, “The IT & IT-enabled service sector recorded a 40pc growth in exports during FY21 despite the pandemic, and is on track to exceed $2 billion by the end of the current financial year.”

[email protected] said that the industry’s close engagement with the PM’s Office, through IT Task Force and [email protected], had resulted in the announcement and work on initiatives like STZA as well as reforms in State Bank and Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The association said with the recent growth pattern, complemented by several supporting initiatives from the PM Office, has triggered a phenomenal interest from global investors towards Pakistan, adding that the existing tax incentives have been instrumental in the competitiveness of the IT industry viz-a-viz traditional competitors like India, Bangladesh, Philippines and Vietnam.

Article continues after this advertisement

“However, the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) approach towards tax treatment has been detrimental to the growth of the IT sector as its policies aim solely at raising revenue by all means,” the statement read. “By coming up with these conditions, FBR appears to have ignored the fact that export of IT services is exempt from sales tax, and hence there appears no justification to ask the industry to file sales tax returns.”

The association contended that sales tax on services was a provincial subject and was, therefore, outside the FBR’s domain.

“FBR has further required full withholding of income tax on all payments and filing of withholding tax statements, which will open a pandora box of tax inquiries whereby not just the so-called ‘tax credit’ be disallowed for alleged non-compliance with withholding tax regime on the whim of the tax officer, but additional tax demands will be raised for tax not withheld,” the association said.

[email protected] further noted that exemption available to startups for initial three years after registration with PSEB is also proposed to be withdrawn and replaced by the same tax credit scheme. The motive appears to push the nascent startups and SMEs to incur additional costs and time for tax compliance alone and will reduce the ease of doing business for 90pc of this sector, it added.

“Such abrupt changes in tax policies will not only scare away new entrants/investors but will cause colossal damage to the growth trajectory of existing players,” the statement read.

[email protected] urged the prime minister to take action, invite industry stakeholders to discuss their concerns and discourage any such proposals that could hamper industry growth.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRoshan digital account may attract up to $1.5bn this year
Next articleContainer train between Lahore, Karachi launched
Taimoor Hassan
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ENERGY

NEPRA allows KE to raise tariff by up to Rs1.97 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed K-Electric to increase power tariff by up to Rs1.97 per unit. NEPRA determined the quarterly tariff...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Container train between Lahore, Karachi launched

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has launched an online 'Premium Container Train' that would move between Karachi and Lahore. The divisional superintendent of Railways (Lahore division) launched the...
Read more
ECONOMY

Roshan digital account may attract up to $1.5bn this year

'RDA attracts $671m in six months, with half the deposits coming in last eight weeks'
Read more
GOVERNANCE

ACE recovers Rs80m in Sindh wheat scam

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)-Sindh has recovered Rs80 million in the wheat scam. Facing corruption charges, Larkana Food Supervisor Manthar Ali Noorani on Saturday voluntarily...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

ACE recovers Rs80m in Sindh wheat scam

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)-Sindh has recovered Rs80 million in the wheat scam. Facing corruption charges, Larkana Food Supervisor Manthar Ali Noorani on Saturday voluntarily...

Airlines asked to submit proposals for aviation policy till 19th

China to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pakistan’s first private SEZ

FBR forms committees to integrate tier-1 retailers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.