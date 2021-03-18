Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

PM stresses facilitation of SMEs to uplift economy

By Staff Report
Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed commitment to taking every possible measure to uplift the economy and improve the inflow of investments in the country.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding ‘priority areas for economic stability and development’ on Thursday.

The PM opined that promotion of the small and medium industry would accelerate economic growth and create wealth in the country. “Facilitation of SMEs this will strengthen economy, create better jobs opportunities for youth, besides helping retire the country’s debt.”

He stressed that increase in industrial productivity was the only way through which the country could be brought out of the quagmire of debts taken by the previous government, adding that the incumbent regime was committed to providing all possible facilities to the business community to achieve this objective.

Imran Khan directed the officials concerned to remove all impediments in the way of businesses through timely measures. He sought a regular update in this regard.

During the meeting, State bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir claimed, “For the first time in the history of Pakistan, loans are being provided to SMEs without seeking any collateral guarantee,” adding that collateral free lending would help promote SMEs in the country.

Meanwhile, Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman informed the meeting that the authority has acquired land for the establishment of STZ in Islamabad.

