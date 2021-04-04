Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in bottles

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Amazon.com Inc has apologised to U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, admitting to scoring an “own goal” in its initial denial of his suggestion that its drivers were sometimes forced to urinate in bottles during their delivery rounds.

“We know that drivers can and do have trouble finding restrooms because of traffic or sometimes rural routes, and this has been especially the case during Covid when many public restrooms have been closed,” the company said in a blog post bit.ly/2PnoLKr.

Its admission came a week after the Democrat criticised Amazon’s working conditions, saying in a tweet: “Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles.”

Amazon initially issued a denial, saying in a tweet: “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us.” But it subsequently walked back those comments.

Article continues after this advertisement

“This was an own goal, we’re unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan,” Amazon said in its blog post, adding that its previous response only referred to staff at its warehouses or fulfillment centers.

The company said the issue was industry-wide and it would look for solutions, without specifying what these might be.

Amazon’s apology comes at a time when workers at an Alabama warehouse are waiting for a vote count that could result in the online retailer’s first unionized facility in the United States and mark a watershed moment for organized labor.

Amazon has long discouraged attempts among its more than 800,000 US employees to organize. Allegations by many workers of a gruelling or unsafe workplace have turned to unionise the company into a key goal for the US labour movement.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTesla files a petition against US labour board order
Next articleByteDance says India’s freeze on bank accounts is harassment
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

ByteDance says India’s freeze on bank accounts is harassment

MUMBAI: China’s ByteDance has told an Indian court that a government freeze on its bank accounts in a probe of possible tax evasion amounts...
Read more
World Business News

Tesla files a petition against US labour board order

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc has filed an appeal on a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling that the electric-car maker had violated U.S. labor...
Read more
World Business News

Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption

LONDON: The majority of British firms have faced disruption with trade with the European Union since Brexit, with many expecting the problem to last...
Read more
World Business News

Chinese authorities tell H&M to change ‘problematic map’

STOCKHOLM: Chinese authorities have asked H&M to change a map on its website in the latest clash between the clothing giant and officialdom there,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Tesla files a petition against US labour board order

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc has filed an appeal on a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling that the electric-car maker had violated U.S. labor...

Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users

First industrial unit in Rashakai SEZ being set up: Asad Umar

Pakistan Business Council urges govt to renegotiate IMF deal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.