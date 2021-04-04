Sign inSubscribe
Hammad Azhar: The new poster boy for PTI

Almost everybody has an opinion on the new finance minister. Will he survive the job?

Meiryum Ali
By Meiryum Ali
MINSTER FOR INDUSTRIES AND PRODUCTION MUHAMMAD HAMMAD AZHAR SPOKE ON THE RETRENCHMENT PLAN FOR EMPLOYEES AND FUTURE OF PAKISTAN STEEL MILL ON NOVEMBER 28, 2020.

There was, almost immediately after the appointment of Hammad Azhar as the Minister for Finance, a tweet doing the rounds that highlighted Azhar’s education. The tweet proudly displayed pictures of Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak, Hammad Azhar, and Reza Baqir and pointed out that for the first time in history, four Aitchisonians were occupying the position of Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and State Bank Governor at the same time. The tweet forgot to include Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also an alumni of the school. 

The tweet, which meant this to be a reassuring mark of distinction, raised concerns for all that have had to interact with the gentlemen of Punjab Chief’s College (actually what it used to be called) about the future of this country. Don’t get us wrong, as individuals, we are sure they can be fine men and have in the past served the country with distinction, with two former Presidents and Prime Ministers each as well as Nawab Akbar Bugti for good measure among the many graduates of the school that have occupied high office. 

But it says something about a country when the four (constitutionally) most powerful people in the country are all men that studied from the same, elitist, boarding, prep-school that was built by colonists to turn the Chieftains of Punjab into civilized englishmen. 

 

The author is a member of the staff and can be reached at [email protected]

