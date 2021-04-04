Hammad Azhar: The new poster boy for PTI

There was, almost immediately after the appointment of Hammad Azhar as the Minister for Finance, a tweet doing the rounds that highlighted Azhar’s education. The tweet proudly displayed pictures of Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak, Hammad Azhar, and Reza Baqir and pointed out that for the first time in history, four Aitchisonians were occupying the position of Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and State Bank Governor at the same time. The tweet forgot to include Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also an alumni of the school.

The tweet, which meant this to be a reassuring mark of distinction, raised concerns for all that have had to interact with the gentlemen of Punjab Chief’s College (actually what it used to be called) about the future of this country. Don’t get us wrong, as individuals, we are sure they can be fine men and have in the past served the country with distinction, with two former Presidents and Prime Ministers each as well as Nawab Akbar Bugti for good measure among the many graduates of the school that have occupied high office.