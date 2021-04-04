Sign inSubscribe
Highnoon meets the hype

After being named a high-performance company by Forbes, Highnoon performed highly

Highnoon Laboratories Limited has just had a good year. They just announced a 150% dividend, which is Rs 15 per share and bonus shares in the proportion of ten shares for every 100 shares held. Add to that earning per share of  Rs 42.58 in 2020 compared to Rs 28.91 in 2019, and you see that the profit for the year grew by a whopping 47.2%.

And that is not because they had a dicey 2019 or anything, in fact, this was quite expected. At a time when Pakistan’s economy was teetering at the edge of disaster, Forbes Magazine listed Highnoon as one of the high-performance companies in Asia in 2019. Only three Pakistani companies out of two hundred have been added to the list. 

Chances are, however, that you have not necessarily heard of Highnoon before.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

