Pak Suzuki has a lousy year, but a promising last quarter

The company’s fourth quarter helped improve overall financial results

Profit
By Profit

Just how bad of a year did Pak Suzuki Motors have? The financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 were released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on March 22, and they were not kind. Pak Suzuki had an absolutely lousy 2020; in fact, the nicest thing one can say about the results are that they were not as bad as the year 2019. 

In 2019, the company’s sales stood at about Rs116 billion, while the costs of sales stood at Rs114 billion. Hence gross profit was roughly Rs1.9 billion, while loss after tax stood at Rs2.9 billion. Now, in 2020, the company’s sales stood at a much smaller Rs76 billion, while costs of sales stood at Rs73 billion. Hence, gross profit stood at roughly Rs3.3 billion, while loss after tax stood at Rs1.6 billion.

Which leads to the question, what happened in both these years, and why was there such a difference?

 

Profit
Profit

Why are advertising agencies terrible at talent retention?

A culture that values acquisition over retention, across all industries, eventually translates to weak initiatives towards its human capital as well. Profit explores the deeper issues with advertising agencies as they struggle to prove or demonstrate stability to clients
Summit Bank to get a new CEO

After years of losses and being in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, the bank will be looking for normalcy
