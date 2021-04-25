How Butterfly is beating back Always in the sanitary napkins market

Over the past couple of years, there has been a visible change in the feminine hygiene products category in Pakistan. For nearly three decades, Procter and Gamble’s global brand of sanitary napkins, ‘Always’ has reigned supreme. With its huge marketing budgets, widespread availability, and global reputation, Always is considered a heritage brand by many Pakistani consumers and strong brand loyalty to the market leader has meant that women don’t switch easily, or if they do, it is based on personal recommendation.

Despite the odds, however, Butterfly, the decades-old local brand of sanitary napkins owned by Santex, is making a comeback. According to an article published in the January-February 2016 issue of Aurora, Always had 68% of the market share while Butterfly was at 12%. But according to new information available with Profit, Always now accounts for 60% of the value share while Butterfly stands at 24% of this Rs 13 billion sanitary napkins category (Source: Foresight Consumer Panel Data, 2020) with smaller players like Trust and other international and local brands making up the rest of the category.