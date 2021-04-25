Textiles industry finally picks up, improving in March

There was a time, early in 2020, when the textile industry seemed like it was teetering on the edge of disaster. Well, to clarify, after a string of exceptionally kind years in the late 2000s, the entire industry was on the verge of collapse in the mid-2010s, what with the depreciation of the currency and volatile economic order. And the year 2020, besieged as it was with the fall out of the pandemic, was not particularly kind to the industry either.

Witness the news items from that year: for instance, in May of last year twelve major textile industries filed a petition in the court against the Sindh government’s order against laying off employees during the lockdown, arguing they were simply unable to pay their employees. Then in June, the federal government announced the release of an additional grant of Rs6.2 billion for the textile sector (under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL) scheme).