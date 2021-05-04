Oil sales jump 57pc in April

The country’s oil sales swelled by 57 per cent to 1.67 million tonnes in April from 1.07m tonnes in April 2020.

On a month-over-month basis, oil sales jumped 13pc from 1.49m tonnes in March.

During 10MFY21, total oil sales rose by 19pc to 15.83m tonnes from 13.34m tonnes during the same period last year.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, petrol sales during April were 54pc higher to 0.67m tonnes from 0.44m tonnes in April 2020 but sales fell 2pc from 0.69m tonnes in March.

Overall petrol sales in 10MFY21 rose by 12pc to 6.73m tonnes from 5.99m tonnes in the same period last year.

A 44pc jump was witnessed in diesel sales to 0.79m tonnes in April from 0.55m tonnes in April 2020. On month-over-month sales rose 47pc from 0.53m tonnes in March.