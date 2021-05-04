Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Traders reject Eid holidays, vow to keep shops open

By Monitoring Report

The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) on Monday rejected prolonged Eid holidays and lockdown from May 8 to 17, announcing that they would keep shops open till chand raat.

“We reject this announcement as small traders and shopkeepers are already in great trouble due to limited market timings and working days. This is also causing a huge rush of shoppers in the markets, spreading the virus fast,” APAT General Secretary Naeem Mir said in a press release.

He asked the government to stop flag march, stop harassing traders and allow them to keep their shops open till 12am on Chand Raat to reduce rush due to limited hours. “If you don’t do so, we will keep our shops open,” he warned.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil sales jump 57pc in April
Next articleFBR initiates action against fake invoicing in steel sector
Avatar
Monitoring Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to collaborate with int’l partners for HR development, socio-economic uplift

ISLAMABAD: The government will make all necessary interventions in collaboration with international development partners for human resource development and socio-economic uplift of the nation.  This...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP, PSX to remain closed from May 10 to 15

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday announced that they would remain closed from May 10 to May...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab govt recovers 85,000 hoarded wheat sacks

The Punjab government on Tuesday continued its crackdown on wheat hoarders in the province and recovered as many as 85,000 wheat sacks in separate...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement exports record 252pc increase in April

ISLAMABAD: The export of cement from the country increased by 252pc in April 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Brent oil may revisit Monday low of $66.10

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may revisit its Monday low of $66.10 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern. A five-wave cycle from March low of...

FBR initiates action against fake invoicing in steel sector

Traders reject Eid holidays, vow to keep shops open

Oil sales jump 57pc in April

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.