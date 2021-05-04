Traders reject Eid holidays, vow to keep shops open

The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) on Monday rejected prolonged Eid holidays and lockdown from May 8 to 17, announcing that they would keep shops open till chand raat.

“We reject this announcement as small traders and shopkeepers are already in great trouble due to limited market timings and working days. This is also causing a huge rush of shoppers in the markets, spreading the virus fast,” APAT General Secretary Naeem Mir said in a press release.

He asked the government to stop flag march, stop harassing traders and allow them to keep their shops open till 12am on Chand Raat to reduce rush due to limited hours. “If you don’t do so, we will keep our shops open,” he warned.