Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR exceeds May collection target by 8pc

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) surpassed its collection target by 7.82 per cent to hit Rs386 billion in May, the third highest collection in the second half of the current fiscal year (FY21).

The net collection for May was Rs386bn against a target of Rs358bn, an increase of Rs28bn. Compared to the collection of Rs229bn in May 2020, revenue collection posted growth of 69pc.

The FBR has collected net revenue of Rs4.167 trillion during July 2020-May 2021 period (11MFY21), which has exceeded the target of Rs3.994tr by more than Rs173bn or 4.33pc. This represents growth of about 17pc over the collection of Rs3.549tr during the same period last year.

This is the third consecutive month in which FBR’s revenue collection surpassed the projected monthly target despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Article continues after this advertisement

On May 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had commended the tax regulator’s efforts for crossing tax collection of Rs4,000 billion in a fiscal year for the first time ever in Pakistan’s history.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that the tax collections reached Rs4,143 billion during 11MFY21.

“During [July]-May our collections reached Rs.4143 [billion] & still counting – 18% higher than the same period last year,” he said, adding that it reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by government policies.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia suffers worst recession since 1947
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Gwadar Port, Free Zone to generate $10bn activities yearly: Asim

GWADAR: After becoming fully operational, the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ) would generate economic activities of around $10 billion per annum, besides...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA notifies increase in LPG price for June

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified Rs8.04 per kilogram increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Khunjerab pass opened for trade, travel

After keeping the border remaining closed for over a year, Pakistan and China opened the Khunjerab Pass route for trade and travel activities on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan lauds Kuwait for resumption of family, business visas for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday lauded Kuwait's cooperation in the resumption of visas for Pakistani families and businessmen after a decade-long suspension. “We greatly appreciate Kuwaiti...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Khunjerab pass opened for trade, travel

After keeping the border remaining closed for over a year, Pakistan and China opened the Khunjerab Pass route for trade and travel activities on...

Pakistan lauds Kuwait for resumption of family, business visas for Pakistanis

Pakistan’s first $500m green eurobond launched to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams

World’s rich floor it in post-pandemic luxury car rush

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.