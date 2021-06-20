Other People’s Money, the best kind of money

Selling lots of coffee was all well and good for Starbucks. But the Seattle-based coffeehouse chain seems to have figured out a way to leverage its customers’ sheer loyalty into getting even more profit.

You see, lots of Americans go to a Starbucks on their way to work every single day. For them, instead of paying by cash, or a point of sale card transaction or even a general fintech app, it made more sense to use Starbuck’s own app. Or their gift cards. Afterall, the company was giving far more rewards on their app and gift cards. (Two redeemable ‘stars’ for every dollar spent as opposed to the one that they would get otherwise.)

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Starbucks customers’ prepaid balances (unused account balances sitting on either digital or physical gift cards) amounted to just over $1.4 billion!